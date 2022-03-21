Oppo K10 specifications leaked ahead of launch on March 23

Oppo K10 launch in India will take place on March 23. Ahead of the launch this week, the specifications of the Oppo K10 have been leaked, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

India Today Tech previously reported that the first K-series phone by Oppo in India will be a 4G phone. The latest leak falls in line with the information, revealing that the K10 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. Other specifications of the K10 hint that it will cost under Rs 20,000.

Oppo K10 specifications

According to 91Mobiles, the Oppo K10 will not be a direct successor to the K9, which was launched last year in China with support for 5G. The Oppo K10 will come with a 6.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but it will offer support for a microSD card. This memory will work in tandem with the Snapdragon 680 processor, which we have previously seen on phones such as Realme 9i and Redmi 10. Oppo has already confirmed that the K10 will support the extendable RAM feature, in which you can allocate some of the unutilised storage to work as dynamic RAM.

The Oppo K10, the report said, will come with a triple camera setup on the back. There will be a 50-megapixel main camera on the Oppo K10, the company revealed. While Oppo did not reveal the specifications of the other two cameras, the report said there will be a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera on the phone's back. For selfies, Oppo confirmed there will be a 16-megapixel camera with AI features. The phone is confirmed to come with a 5000mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. The K10 will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K10 design

Oppo has already put up some teasers of the upcoming K10 on its website and they reveal the full design. The K10 will come in at least two colour options, black and blue, but the best thing about them will be the Glow Design that you see on more expensive Oppo phones, such as the Reno 7 Pro. The camera bump on the K10 has two big sensors stacked vertically and a small sensor sitting next to them in the centre. The camera module runs along the width of the phone in a style very similar to Poco M4 Pro's. The rounded corners of the Oppo K10 should make it comfortable to hold, while the slim profile should allow holding the phone for extended hours.

Oppo K10 price

Oppo will announce the price of the K10 smartphone at the March 23 event, but reports are rife that the upcoming phone will cost below Rs 20,000. If we go by the leaked specifications, the phone should cost under Rs 15,000 as the other two Snapdragon 680-powered phones, Realme 9i and Redmi 10, start at Rs 12,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.