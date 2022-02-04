Oppo Reno 7 Pro launched: Key specs, India price, and features

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro has made its debut in India alongside Oppo Reno 7. It succeeds over the Oppo Reno 6 Pro launched last year. The phone is offered in a refreshed design with square off edges and flat sides. It has a quad-rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a dedicated colour temperature sensor. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera for selfies.

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset, the same as the previous model. Oppo offers this device in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support. It runs Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is equipped with 5G and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Here are the complete details of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, along with price details.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro measures 158.2 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm and weighs 180 grams.

Display: The device sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5.

Processor: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is powered by a Dimensity chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 3.0 GHz and coupled with ARM G77 MC9. This is the same chipset that powers the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme X7 Max 5G and more.

RAM: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a single 12GB RAM model.

Storage: It gets 256GB of storage.

Rear camera: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a dedicated colour temperature sensor.

Front camera: There's a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Software: The phone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

Connectivity and security: It has connectivity options like 5G, Bluetooth, WiFi 6, GPS, USB-Type C. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro India price

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It will go on sale starting February 8. Users can avail up to 10 per cent discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank cards