Phones, computers with OLED displays may get cheaper with Graphene use, says new study

As smartphone makers rush to introduce OLED screens on their phones, one key ingredient in the panel's making might be keeping its price up. In new research, scientists have found the wonder material Graphene to be a viable replacement for it, which can eventually bring down the cost of OLEDs.

Researchers from Paragraf and the Queen Mary University of London have come up with a new study that demonstrates the development of an OLED with Graphene. In doing so, the scientists were able to replace Indium, one of the rare metals used in the making of OLED panels.

The new study is published in the journal Advanced Optical Materials and shows the first-ever viable way to replace Indium from OLEDs. Indium is one of the nine rarest elements in the Earth's crust. The rarity of the element can also be judged from its classification as a critical material on the EU's list.

The material plays a key part in the production of OLED touch screens and other panels. It is mostly used in the form of indium tin oxide (ITO). Other than the touch panels on mobiles and computers, Indium can be found in use in TVs, solar panels and even LED lights.

Because of its limited availability, there have been many attempts in the past to replace Indium from OLEDs. However, none of the materials ever tried were able to give an output comparable to what Indium delivers.

Professor Colin Humphreys of Queen Mary and Paragraf says that the new research paper is "the first in the world" to prove Graphene as a viable replacement for ITO. The research by him and his team shows that a Graphene-based OLED has a similar performance to an ITO-OLED.

Since its discovery, Graphene has been touted as a wonder material by many. It comprises just a single layer of carbon atoms and yet, due to its honeycomb structure, proves to be one of the strongest materials on Earth. It is also completely flexible so can be shaped as per required use and it is more conductive than Copper.

Till now, the use of Graphene hasn't really found its way into mainstream electronics. If the new research is found to be scalable by the tech majors, the recent research can really prove to be a turning point in OLED manufacturing. Though it will still take some time to reach mainstream use, the study might just be our first step towards cheaper OLED panels on phones and computers.