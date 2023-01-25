'Pick a niche': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath's advice for millennial and GenZ investors

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath is undoubtedly the strongest and one of the youngest voices in the Indian market. Kamath and Zerodha have risen to success faster than any other trading company in recent years.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Market Today Summit, Kamath offered an important piece of advice for new and young investors that are emerging from the age group of 18-25, also known as GenZ.

"GenZ do not have as a good deal as we millennials had," Kamath said as he identified himself as a millennial. He said, "When we started off in the market, we had great times ahead of us. Because when we entered, we had a boom ahead of us. Unfortunately, that's not the case with the current generation, they will be coming at a time when the tough times are set to begin."

Kamath in another piece of advice, strongly suggested that if young professionals are just starting out in investment in trading, must pick a niche and work towards it. He said, "It is important to pick a niche and build on that."

Meanwhile, speaking at the panel alongside market experts Raamdeo Agrawal and Shankar Sharma, Kamath said that he believes, "Active funding will outperform passive funding in next 2-3 years but not long-term.

