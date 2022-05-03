Play Fifa 22 match between Xbox and PlayStation soon, EA Sports confirms

Fifa 22 will go down as a historic edition to the franchisee. Other than featuring Messi in a non-Barcelona European club for the first time, the game will soon have a crossplay feature. Fans have been waiting for it for too long and it finally seems like the game is going to make it live, though it will be limited in some sense.

EA Sports has confirmed the possibility, stating that it will be conducting trials for Crossplay in Fifa 22 soon. Meaning a Fifa 22 match between users playing on Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia will be possible. Till now, the game restricts the players to their respective platforms, often making an online match between friends impossible.

"We're eager to let our players connect across multiple platforms," EA Sports states in its Pitch Notes for May, also confirming that the Crossplay feature will be in testing "in the near future." Though it has not mentioned any specific date for the testing to begin, it promises to inform users through EAFIFADirect and within the game.

The testing is being carried out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Google Stadia, and will restrict the functionality to Online Seasons and Online Friendlies. Once the feedback from these is evaluated, the feature will likely be extended to other portions of the game. For now, know that it will let you play a Fifa 22 match with friends as well as online opponents on different platforms.

If you choose not to, you can simply toggle the Crossplay off, right from the main screen. In a screenshot shared by EA Sports, the toggle looks just as easy as it sounds, and will let you switch between the modes simply by pressing R2.

Within the widget that will house the toggle switch, Fifa 22 players will also be able to search for friends, including those on other consoles. In addition, the widget will have the block and the mute buttons.

Just as in Online Seasons, Crossplay will have Matchmaking Options, which help the players to control who they are pitted against in an online match. Though there are not many choices other than switching it off or using approximate location matchmaking.

Even when Crossplay is enabled, you can play with your friend online only after including them in your in-game friends list. This can be done through the home screen widget by adding their platform or EA Sports ID. You can then send a match invitation to the friend through on-screen prompts. Crossplay against random online players in Seasons will work without any such steps.

EA Sports mentions that the Crossplay test will not have any effect on the FIFA 22 gameplay, and will serve as "just another part of the game." Users will be constantly notified of its status through on-screen indicators.