Poco F4 5G launched in India: Top specifications, price, features

Poco F4 5G has been launched in India. The new premium smartphone from Poco comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. Poco F4 5G competes against the likes of the iQOO Neo 6, OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and the Realme GT Master Edition.
The Poco F4 5G aims to offer a flagship-grade experience with its premium hardware while not costing as much. From price, specifications to its top features, here is everything you need to know about the Poco F4 5G.
Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz smart refresh rate.
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
RAM/ Storage: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.
Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Rear camera: Triple-camera setup with 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera.
Front camera: 20MP
Software: Android 12-based MIUI 13
Poco has launched the F4 5G in three storage options. Its base 6GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. Poco F4 5G comes in two colours - Nebula Green and Night Black.
With a Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid offers and Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, customers can buy the Poco F4 5G at a starting price of Rs 23,999.
