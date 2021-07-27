Premium watch maker Suunto debuts in India with Suunto 5, 7 and 9 smartwatches, prices start at Rs 29,999

Suunto (pronounced 'Soo-uhn-toh'), maker of premium sports watches, dive computers and precision instruments has announced its entry into the Indian market. To mark this debut, the Finland-based company has launched three premier smartwatches - Suunto 9, Suunto 5 and Suunto 7.

Now available on Amazon India and Suunto's online store, the new smartwatches are available at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the Suunto 5, going all the way up to Rs 54,999 for the Suunto 9. The smartwatches are meant for explorers and sports enthusiasts, with several features that make them a cut above the rest of the smartwatch offerings in the market.

For starters, Suunto claims that its watches are tested in extreme Nordic conditions and are subject to the harshest scenarios of use. This means they can be worn in extreme conditions by explorers like mountaineers and deep-sea divers.

Other distinctive features seen on the Suunto smartwatches include "offline route navigation," sport-specific heat maps and a low-power always-on display. The smartwatches also sport sunrise/sunset times, water temperature, barometric trend, storm alarm and oxygen level for higher altitudes.

Here is a look at the specific features that each of the smartwatches has to offer -

Suunto 5

The entry-level smartwatch for the brand, Suunto 5 is a lightweight multisport training watch that carries a compact size. It comes with 80 customisable sports modes for accurate tracking across different forms of sports.

Other than the activity tracking, the smartwatch is also equipped with stress and sleep tracker. The insights can then be observed on the paired Suunto app.

The company says that the Suunto 5 is equipped with a long battery life, claiming up to 7 days of use with continuous tracking and mobile notifications. In simple time mode, this is further extended to 12 days.

Suunto 5 comes in a sleek design with silicone straps and a stainless-steel bezel for the watch with backlit LED. It weighs 66 grams and has a water resistance of up to 50 metres.

The watch comes with a long list of training functions, including interval training, heart rate, speed and distance calculation, adaptive training guidance and more. Outdoor functions also involve GPS tracking and navigation, an altimeter as well as weather depiction.

The Suunto 5 is available in seven colour variants and is priced at Rs 29,999.

Suunto 7

Another premium smartwatch by the company, the Suunto 7 comes equipped with Wear OS by Google. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform and other than the Google apps, supports its own Suunto apps too.

Suunto 7 carries the same features as mentioned on the Suunto 5 in a more premium design. For instance, it employs a Gorilla glass protection on top for enhanced durability.

The Google Wear OS brings a lot of added functionality to the smartwatch. Some of this includes support for Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Fit and Google Play app store.

Suunto 7 is available in six variants and ranges from Rs 36,999 to Rs 46,999.

Suunto 9

Suunto 9 is the most premium offering by the company that offers up to 170 hours of GPS sports tracking in "Tour" mode and is tested against U.S. Military standards for durability in all conditions.

The Suunto 9 range of smartwatches comes with 80-plus sport modes, an intelligent battery management system, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, in-depth weather insights and on-watch navigation capabilities. It is available in nine colour variants, with prices starting from Rs 54,999 and going up to Rs 64,999.

Suunto smartwatches will be sold in India in partnership with Gamsa, a go-to-market start-up that will take care of the sales, marketing, logistics and other such operations.