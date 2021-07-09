Qualcomm launches Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders gaming phone, India launch soon

After months of speculation, Qualcomm finally launched its first smartphone, in partnership with Asus, called the "Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders". Literally, this phone is for Snapdragon Insiders, a community of Snapdragon fans and enthusiasts who hear about new developments around Qualcomm's mobile processors before anyone else. Essentially, this new gaming phone is a token of appreciation for the community. The Qualcomm phone is big on specifications, such as the Snapdragon 888 chip, 144Hz AMOLED display, and up to 16GB of RAM, to make for the gaming phone title.

The Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is an out-and-out customised phone for people who know what they should have on their phone. This means the top-end processor from the company, but it is a bit surprising to see that Qualcomm did not go for the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor that it recently launched. The Snapdragon 888 Plus is supposed to be a bit better in terms of handling graphics, but that is it. There is not much difference between the vanilla and the Plus variant. Yet, the company has a tier of processor higher than what this phone packs.

Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders price

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders costs $1,499, which is roughly Rs 1,12,200. There is just a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale in China, Germany, Japan, Korea, the US, and the UK initially. An India release will follow the first wave launch. The India price is not available right now. Even though the phone might come across as exclusive to the Snapdragon Insiders community, it will be available to purchase for everyone.