RealityOS trademark hints that Apple AR headset launch may happen soon

Apple is rumoured to be working on an augmented (or mixed) reality headset and the speculation is that it will run a new operating system called realityOS. References to this operating system have been spotted earlier, but, for the first time, a trademark for the "RealityOS" has been filed, hinting that the launch of Apple's AR headset is imminent. Previous rumours have suggested that the headset may arrive sometime towards the end of the year, but mass sales won't begin until next year.