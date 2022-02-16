Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro Plus launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, launch details

Realme 9 Pro series launch is set for today in India. There will be two phones in the series, the 9 Pro and the 9 Pro Plus. The 9 Pro Plus is the first of its kind, bringing some top-end features and specifications that Realme has already been teasing for a while now. The new Realme 9 Pro Plus will feature a Sony IMX766 flagship camera with optical image stabilisation - a first on Realme phones in India. The phone will also come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

The interesting thing about today's launch is that this is happening for the first time anywhere. The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphones have not been launched anywhere else before and India is getting them today. The Realme 9 Pro series will join the Realme 9i to be a part of the Realme 9 series, which the company said will have at least four phones on it. That means the vanilla Realme 9 may be the next to arrive.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro Plus launch in India

The Realme 9 Pro series launch event will begin at 1.30 pm today and will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel, Twitter handle, and Facebook account.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro Plus price in India

The Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus' official prices will be announced at the event today. However, a leak recently suggested that the price of the 9 Pro could be around Rs 18,000, while the Realme 9 Pro Plus may cost somewhere between Rs 21,000 and Rs 25,000. Both phones will come in different storage variants, so treat these prices as the basis for the phones' cost.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro Plus specifications

The Realme 9 Pro series will bring 5G at its helm, the company said earlier. It later revealed that the 9 Pro Plus will come with a Dimensity 920 processor and feature a Sony IMX766 sensor in the main camera. It also touted that the 9 Pro Plus comes with a colour-shifting pattern on the back, something we have seen previously on the Oppo Reno series. Now the company has said only so much about the phones, but thanks to the leaks, we have additional information about the Reno 9 Pro series.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus, for instance, will have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It may come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging. The Realme 9 Pro Plus may be the first phone to come with Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12, out-of-the-box.

The vanilla Pro model, the Realme 9 Pro, is expected to come with specifications such as a 120Hz IPS LCD, Realme UI 3.0, and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging. The rest of the specifications of the Realme 9 Pro are not available, but do not worry. It is a matter of few hours before Realme unveils the 9 Pro in India and announces its specifications.