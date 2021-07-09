Realme Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 feature phones now on Flipkart sale with offers

Realme Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300 feature phones are now available to buy. The latest feature phones are among the most affordable handsets you can buy on the market. These phones also rival the JioPhone, but without the power of 4G. However, customers do not care about 4G much at this price, according to studies, and that is why Realme's Dizo sub-brand thinks its Star series of feature phones have a chance in the market.

The Dizo Star 500 and the Dizo Star 300 both come with 2G-enabled dual SIM card support. Now, since Reliance Jio's network is all 4G, you will not be able to use Jio on these phones. But you have other options, such as Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), MTNL, and BSNL, all of which offer 2G services. The two feature phones are not just a competition with the JioPhone, they also make things a bit difficult for top brands in the feature phone market, such as Itel, Samsung, Lava, and Micromax, among others.

Realme Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300 price in India

The Realme Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300 cost Rs 1,799 and Rs 1,299, respectively. Both feature phones are now available to buy from Flipkart. You have a bunch of bank offers on the two phones, so you can go for them to get discounts.

Realme Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300 features, specifications

Since these are feature phones, you know there will not be many features on these two phones. Realme's Dizo did not go for KaiOS either, otherwise support for WhatsApp, Gmail, and YouTube would be there. But for now, the specifications include a 2.8-inch non-touchscreen colour display on the Dizo Star 500, and a 1.77-inch colour display on the Dizo Star 300, without touch support. The Dizo Star 500 follows a block-like design with a rectangular body with curved side edges. The Dizo Star 300, on the other hand, has a Candybar design with curved corners.

Both the feature phones come with a VGA (0.3-megapixel) camera on the back and an LED flashlight. There is 32MB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage on the phones, but you can add a microSD card of up to 64GB on both of them.

The Dizo Star 500 supports Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, among other Indian languages. Meanwhile, the Dizo Star additionally supports Punjabi and Bengali. Both phones also support English. There is support for FM radio, Bluetooth, voice recorder, file manager, music player, and alarm on both feature phones. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port, as well. The Dizo Star 500 has a 1900mAh battery, while the Dizo Star 300 features a 2550mAh battery.