Realme GT 2 Pro quick review: The flagship phone for the masses?

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched initially in January but it took Realme more than three months to bring the flagship phone to India. Now that the Realme GT 2 Pro has arrived in India, the premium smartphone market has got even more competitive, thanks to the aggressive price of the phone. The GT 2 Pro is cheaper than both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22, both of which are prominent flagship phones for people who like Android. And that affordability puts the GT 2 Pro in an advantageous position.

For Rs 49,999, the Realme GT 2 Pro is one of the cheapest Android flagships. Its specifications, such as a 2K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50-megapixel cameras on the back, and a fast-charging battery, make it a compelling option on the market. Apart from the specifications, the design of the Realme GT 2 Pro is appealing and environment-friendly.

I have been using the Realme GT 2 Pro for a while now and if I were to use one word to describe the phone, it would be "fast." Let me explain that in my first impressions of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro comes in Paper White and Paper Green variants that use a textured finish on the back. It looks very similar to origami products and that, in a way, looks premium. Realme said it has used bio-based polymer material in the phone, which means it is environment-friendly. That is good work towards nature. The unit I have is Paper White. Now, white, however attractive and serene, is a colour that tends to get dirty very quickly. In my brief time with the phone, I managed to leave black smudge prints on the back. I wonder what will happen in the coming days when I put the phone to more tests. My job involves that, but that does not mean you will also end up ruining the looks of the white finish.

That aside, I liked the grip of the phone because it fits conveniently in my hands. I did not have to make more effort to swipe the notification drawer from the display's top. The design of the phone is functional and that is a good thing. The display of the phone measures 6.7-inches, which comes across as a big size, but the Realme GT 2 Pro will not let you feel that with its apt ergonomics. Realme has used an LTPO 2 AMOLED flat display on the GT 2 Pro, which means the phone has the ability to change the refresh rate dynamically depending on the content on the screen. That is a no-compromise display, but you may miss the curved edges that other phones in the same premium category offer. Watching movies and playing games are going to be engaging and enjoyable on this display.

Being a flagship phone, the GT 2 Pro offers one of the fastest phone performances, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It is the ultimate chipset you can get if you are into high-end gaming. Needless to say, routine tasks, such as checking emails and scrolling through the Instagram feed, run smoothly. I have yet to test the full capabilities of the phone in terms of performance and I will be sure to tell you my observations in the review.

Cameras, being an important part of a phone, have to be top-class on a flagship. On the Realme GT 2 Pro, the cameras use sensors that are among the best but relatively older than what you see on other flagship phones. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor used on the main camera, while the other two cameras use ultra-wide-angle and microscopic lenses. That is undoubtedly a good sensor, but a better Sony IMX789 sensor is what gives rival phones the ability to click slightly better photos. But I will reserve my opinion on the cameras for now.

On the Realme GT 2 Pro, the 5000mAh battery takes care of all your needs and the company claims it will easily sail through a day. I could not test that claim, but even if what Realme said does not turn out to be the case, the 65W fast charging is super useful if you are running short of time. In a little over 30 minutes, you get a full charge, and that is good news for people who are always on the go. Just to nitpick, I think a better charging speed would have been better since 65W is what Realme has been using over the past few generations of flagship as well as mid-end phones.

My brief time with the Realme GT 2 Pro was spent well and I realised that Realme is just gearing up to play the bigger game. For Rs 49,999, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes across as a good phone, but its closest rival, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, may be a little better because it has an IP rating for waterproofing capabilities and supports wireless charging. I will be sure to tell how good or bad a phone the Realme GT 2 Pro is in my review, so stay tuned.