Realme GT Neo 2T launch set for October 19, but you should not wait for it

Realme is gearing up to launch the GT Neo 2 smartphone in India, as well as Europe, later this week. But, for China, where GT Neo 2 arrived weeks ago, Realme has different plans. China is also getting a new GT-series phone and it is reportedly called the GT Neo 2T. Realme has announced the GT Neo 2T will arrive on October 19 in China. The biggest change it is speculated to come with is a customised version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which powers the original GT Neo.

In its announcement, Realme said the GT Neo 2T will have an entirely different design from the rest of the series, but some previous rumours suggested that it is likely will be identical to the GT Neo 2. Realme has not revealed the full look of the GT Neo 2T yet, but it has confirmed the launch date.

Realme also has not said anything about the specifications of the GT Neo 2T, but at least two insiders have leaked the specifications of the phone, which was spotted in certification listings.

Things around the GT series are getting confusing with each launch. First, there was just the simple GT flagship. Then, the GT Neo branched out only a few days later with a MediaTek chipset inside. Realme, then, launched the GT Neo 2 with a Qualcomm processor, and now, the GT Neo 2T will have a MediaTek chipset again. I am not sure what Realme has in mind, but customers are going to have more options on the market than ever.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Realme GT Neo 2T arrived on the TENAA platform with the model number RMX3357. The listing had some specifications, revealing that the GT Neo 2 will have a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The phone will reportedly come in two variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The listing also mentioned the phone will run Android 11 out of the box, while Realme is preparing to launch Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 for its GT flagship later this week.

More details about the Realme GT Neo 2T include a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera on the back. On the front, however, the phone will have a 16-megapixel camera. The Realme GT Neo 2T may come with a 4400mAh battery.

Realme GT Neo 2T launch is going to be for China only. It seems very unlikely that the GT Neo 2T will come to India because Realme has already skipped the GT Master Explorer Edition's launch here.