Realme Narzo 50 5G first sale in India today: Price, specifications

Realme announced two phones in the Narzo 50 series recently- Realme Narzo 50 5G as well as the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The smartphones were launched in the budget and midrange categories respectively. Out of the two smartphones that were unveiled, the Realme Narzo 50 5G is all set to go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon.

Talking about the new Narzo 50 series, Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, "The narzo series is crafted to bring more power to young players and to resonate with the energy of the youth. The narzo 50 5G opens the path for an incredibly smooth and powerful experience with the MediaTek 810 5G processor. With the release of the realme narzo 50 Pro 5G and realme narzo 50 5G, young gamers will be able to enjoy the best performance possible owing to these incredible performances, amazing display, trendy design and massive battery."

Realme Narzo 50 5G: Price in India

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, the 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The phone is offered in colours including Hyper Blue and Hyper Black. The smartphone will be available on Amazon starting at 12 pm today.

Realme Narzo 50 5G: Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 5G is a budget offering but comes with a great set of features. The Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a 6.6-inch ultra smooth display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz with a maximum 180 Hz sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, the Narzo 50 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by other sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone packs 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.