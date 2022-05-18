Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Realme has added two new phones to its Narzo 50 series. The company has launched the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The Narzo 50 5G is the 5G variant of the vanilla Narzo 50. The company has claimed that the Narzo 50 Pro is the most powerful 5G gaming mid-ranger. That is primarily because the phone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The Narzo 50, which is a trimmed down version of the Narzo 50 Pro, comes with a Dimensity 810 5G processor. The Narzo 50 Pro caters to mid-range buyers, whereas the Narzo 50 has been made available in the budget category.

Talking about the phones, Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, "The narzo series is crafted to bring more power to young players and to resonate with the energy of the youth. With the launch of narzo 50 Pro 5G we are entering a next era of growth for narzo devices as we bring cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor along with other flagship level features. The narzo 50 5G opens the path for an incredibly smooth and powerful experience with the MediaTek 810 5G processor. With the release of the realme narzo 50 Pro 5G and realme narzo 50 5G, young gamers will be able to enjoy the best performance possible owing to these incredible performances, amazing display, trendy design and massive battery."

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50 5G: Price in India and availability

Realme Narzo 50 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, the 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The phone has been offered in colours including Hyper Blue and Hyper Black.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The smartphone is offered in two color variants including Hyper blue and hyper black. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on its first sale on May 26 on Amazon, whereas the Realme Narzo 50 will be available from May 24 on Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50 5G: Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is being touted as the most powerful 5G Gaming mid-ranger. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimesnity 920 coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 6.4 inches display with a 90Hz Amoled Display and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with a in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection



