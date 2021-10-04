​Realme Pad at Rs 1,000 off, Realme GT at Rs 2,000 off in festive sale, check more Realme deals

Realme has announced a horde of offers on all its products in the new festive season offer. You can grab a Realme smartphone, a pair of Realme earbuds, a Realme smartwatch, and a Realme TV among other things in this sale. The sale brings some heavy discounts and that, too, on the latest products, such as the Realme Pad, which will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 for the first time since it went on sale last month. Realme's phone range on discount includes the flagship Realme GT, as well.

The festive offers are available on the Realme India website and there are a bunch of credit card and digital payment offers, as well. But if you want to shop elsewhere, almost every offer that Realme is offering under this sale is available on Flipkart and Amazon. Both the shopping websites are giving discounts on using credit cards, as well. Now, let us check the offers on Realme products.

Realme Pad at Rs 1,000 off

Realme is selling its tablet, Realme Pad, at a discount of Rs 1,000 right now. But this discount is only for the entry-level LTE variant of the tablet. It was launched at the price of Rs 15,999 while the entry-level Wi-Fi only variant arrived at Rs 13,999. A Rs 1,000 discount means the LTE variant is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999. There are bank offers available, as well.

Realme GT at Rs 2,000 off

Realme's flagship phone, Realme GT is now selling at a discount of Rs 2,000. But this is only when you use the ICICI Bank credit card to buy the Realme GT from the Realme website. However, Flipkart is selling the Realme GT for Rs 35,999 excluding bank discounts. And when you include the credit card offer, you get an additional Rs 1,500 off on the Realme GT.

Realme GT Master Edition at Rs 5,000 off

I talked about this deal a few days back. The Realme GT Master Edition, which was launched at Rs 25,999, is selling for Rs 20,999 right now on Realme's online store. However, this discount is not applicable if you buy the phone from Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs 700 off

Realme's new sale has the Buds Air 2 selling at Rs 700 discount. After the discount, the truly wireless earbuds by Realme are available at Rs 2,599, down from the original cost of Rs 3,299.