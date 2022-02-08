Realme says photos from upcoming 9 Pro Plus camera are as good as Pixel 6 shots

Realme 9 Pro Plus will be the company's first smartphone to come with image stabilisation in India. At the helm of this technology will be the flagship Sony IMX766 sensor, which we have already seen on phones like OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and the recently launched Oppo Reno 7 Pro. That means users and reviewers are pretty much familiar with the quality of photos this sensor can click. But Realme is making tall claims now. It has said that camera shots of the upcoming 9 Pro Plus will look as good as those of the Google Pixel 6.

At the recently held Camera Innovation Workshop, Realme introduced me to the Sony IMX766 sensor and its qualities. I am mostly familiar with this sensor because I have used it on the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and the Find X3 Pro, and I can buy Realme's claim as long as the shooting conditions are favourable. But before I tell you my take, let us see what Realme has to say about the cameras of its upcoming phone.

On a promo page, Realme has put up a side-by-side comparison of photos clicked on the Realme 9 Pro+ and Google Pixel 6. Having joined this fray are Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 flagship phones, as well. The first shot has an assortment of painting tools, such as brushes, canvas, colour tubes, and more. The main purpose behind this photo is to see how well a camera can retain colours.

Realme did almost as well as Google Pixel 6, to be honest. I can see the dynamic range is on point. However, zooming into the pictures of 9 Pro Plus and Pixel 6 revealed haziness in the former sample. The colours, although they look similar, I could notice some saturation in Realme's sample.

The second photo is a night shot. Realme is using a new term for its night mode and it is ProLight. When comparing the photos taken on the Realme 9 Pro Plus and Pixel 6, I was surprised to see that the former did better. Not only did it brighten up the scene, but it also preserved good details. While Pixel 6 did manage to brighten the scene, the photo lacked sharpness a little.

Now, since I have used the Sony IMX766 sensor on a couple of smartphones, I can vouch for the good quality of photos. But the camera technology differs according to the manufacturer. Smartphone brands tweak camera performance according to their liking, as well as to what they deem fit as a selling point. And that is why I said that I can buy Realme's claim only as long as the lighting conditions are good enough for the sensor. Trickier photography is something Sony sensor is not best at. I have not tried the Google Pixel 6 - because it is not available in India, but I have an iPhone 13, and I can very well tell the photos from them apart.

For now, there is no other option than taking Realme's word for what it is. But I will be sure to put the camera of the Realme 9 Pro Plus to test in my review. The Realme 9 Pro Plus is launching in India on February 16.