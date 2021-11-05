Realme's most premium phone with flagship features may arrive next year

Realme launched the brand-new GT series earlier this year as its new flagship, but it was more of a flagship killer. That means even though it boasted of the performance that you get on phones like OnePlus 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it had to trade off some features to keep the cost low. Realme is now reportedly working on a full-fledged flagship phone for next year and, obviously, it will cost much higher, just like any other ultra-premium flagship phone.

Speaking at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference, Realme vice president Xu Qi said the company will enter the high-end smartphone market where its sister company OnePlus and parent company Oppo are already present. The next flagship phone from Realme may cost around CNY 5,000, which is roughly Rs 58,200. But there is no information about the specifications and features of the Realme phone that may come next year to counter maybe the Xiaomi 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S22.

If we are to guess, the biggest addition would be wireless charging. Realme still does not have a phone that supports wireless charging, a technology very common in premium phones. Realme announced earlier this year its MagDart magnetic wireless charging technology and said that it would come first to a phone called Realme Flash. There were, however, no details given about when the technology or the phone would arrive.

For now, the highest-end phone from Realme is the GT. Launched in India earlier this year for Rs 37,999, the Realme GT is a true flagship killer. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 64-megapixel triple-camera system, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and 65W fast-charging technology. Its rivals, such as iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G were launched for a bit higher price for almost the same set of specifications as the one the Realme GT has.

Then, later, Realme introduced a series of GT-branded phones. There is a GT Neo, a GT Master Edition, a GT Neo Flash Edition, a GT Master Explorer Edition, a GT Neo 2, and a GT Neo 2T. According to reports, Realme may be working on a Realme GT Pro for a launch later this year in China.

Realme has expanded its smartphone lineup and its non-mobile portfolio rapidly, and it is now among the top five smartphone brands in India in terms of shipments. The company recently entered the home appliance category with a washing machine, while it also sells an air purifier and vacuum cleaners now. The next big step for Realme would be entering the EV market. Reportedly, Realme has filed a trademark for its own electric scooter in India. However, there is no information about when it will materialise.