RedBus launches RedRail online train booking app in India, here is everything you need to know

RedBus, a Make My Trip group company, has launched a new app for online railway booking. RedBus has unveiled RedRail, which is a standalone app to let users book tickets seamlessly. The company has said in a statement it expects the new app to contribute 10-15 per cent to the gross ticketing value of the company in 3-4 years.

"The launch of the standalone RedRail app comes at an opportune time as there has been a steady increase in digital adoption across both bus as well as train segments over the last two years. The online train ticket booking market, with nearly a million daily transactions across the country, offers a huge opportunity," RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam said in a statement.

The company further stated that it would leverage the large user base of RedBus to push RedRail. "Our bus ticketing platform has already gained significant leadership in the intercity bus segment, and we will now work towards gaining ground in the online trains category as well. We are expecting this segment to contribute 10-15 per cent of the gross ticketing value of the company," Sangham said.

RedBus also plans to launch the app in 5-6 vernacular languages.

For the unversed, RedBus is a popular app that is used for booking train tickets. With RedRail app, the company will enter the segment which is populated by apps including IRCTC, yatra.com, Ixigo, PayTm and others. It will be difficult to carve a niche for itself for the RedRail. However, Sangam Has told Business Standard in an interview that it is betting on the app's focus on user experience.

"In the last two years, there has been a consolidation in this space. Some companies have merged with each other, some players have zoomed their focus out of this category in favour of others — so there's been a shakedown. Moreover, a lot of price rationality has come about. Now, the only winner will be the products that rely purely on product strength and customer experience. In this view, it is a good time for us to make an entry," he told the publication.