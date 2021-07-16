Redmi 10 launch seems near, smartphone tipped to have 50MP main sensor

Xiaomi is set to launch the new Redmi smartphone in India and it has appeared on multiple certification websites. The new smartphone is expected to be Redmi 10 and will be the first non-Note smartphone from Xiaomi in the last six months. Xiaomi has already launched four Note series smartphones under the Redmi sub-brand and is planning to launch the fifth Redmi Note 10T 5G very soon. The upcoming Redmi 10 has been certified by the FCC, model number 21061119AG.

The FCC listing show that this is a dual-SIM 4G phone that will run MIUI 12.5 at launch. Only a few Xiaomi smartphones come with MIUI 12.5 out of the box while others are slowly receiving the update. The smartphone is tipped to come in three different variants 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There is little information about the camera of Redmi 10, but it is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Earlier, reports suggested that this will be a Sony sensor, but recent leaks suggest that it will be a Samsung sensor. Xiaomi is expected to use the new ISOCELL JN1 for the main camera, according to Kacper Skrzypek. It has a ½.76-inch optical format and 0.64 µm pixels (built on the ISOCELL 2.0 technology).

The JN1 also supports "Double Super PD" autofocus with redesigned micro-lenses and real-time HDR. The triple rear camera setup on the phone is also expected to include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera on the back based on the Sony IMX355, plus a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Redmi 10 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. This is likely to be a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The India pricing of Redmi 10 will be known once the phone is officially unveiled in the country. However, Xiaomi has historically priced the Redmi phones very aggressively. It is also already selling the Redmi Note 10 at around Rs 12,499 in India. This means that the Redmi 10 price may start in India under Rs 10,000 and go up to Rs 12,000.