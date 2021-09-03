Redmi 10 Prime launched: Key specifications, features, and price in India

Redmi has introduced its latest affordable offering, Redmi 10 Prime, in the country. It takes over the Redmi 9 Prime that launched in the month of August last year. While the device is launched with a new name, it is essentially a rebranded Redmi 10 with a larger battery. The design of Redmi 10 Prime is quite similar to the Redmi Note 10 series. Speaking of the upgrades, the smartphone features a scalable, high refresh rate display. In addition to that, Redmi 10 Prime gets RAM, processor, camera and battery upgrades.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with support for a 90Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. A 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup is placed on the rear. Whereas on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device is powered by a large 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi has priced the base variant of Redmi 10 Prime at Rs 12,499, whereas the top model goes for Rs 14,499.

Redmi 10 Prime: key specifications and features

--The Redmi 10 Prime comes in a different design than its predecessor. However, it's barely any different than the Redmi Note 10. It sports a rectangular camera module on the rear with a Redmi banner towards the bottom of this device. Whereas on the front, it gets a centred punch-hole camera. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. Redmi is offering this device in three colour options - Phantom Black, Astral White and Bifrost Blue.

--Redmi 10 Prime measures 161.95x75.57x9.56 mm and weighs 192gms. As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and supports a 90Hz scalable refresh rate. A MediaTek Helio G88 SoC further powers the device. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Interestingly, the device also gets RAM expansion support of up to 2GB.

Redmi 10 Prime get as 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup

--In the camera department, the smartphone gets a major upgrade with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot 1080p at 30 FPS footage. Also, it is capable of recording 720p at 120 FPS slow-mo videos.

--The Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging and 9W wireless charging. Redmi 10 Prime ships with a 22.5W charger with this smartphone. The smartphone brings support for Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C in terms of connectivity.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India

The Redmi 10 Prime can be clubbed into the mid-range segment with a major price bump over its predecessor. The base variant of Redmi 10 Prime with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is made available for Rs 12,499, whereas the top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes for Rs 14,499. For reference, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants of Redmi 9 Prime were launched at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. As far as the availability is concerned, the smartphone will go on sale on September 7 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios and retail outlets across the country.

