Redmi K50 Pro could feature the same camera sensor as Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12

According to the latest leak on Weibo, Xiaomi could be adding the Sony IMX766 camera sensor expected to be a 50 megapixel sensor on the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro smartphone. The Sony IMX766 is the same sensor featured on many well-known flagships such as the Xiaomi 12, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Oppo Find X3 Pro.

The Redmi K50 launch in China is confirmed to take place next month. The Redmi K50 lineup has seen several leaks that pitched a 108 megapixel sensor, 120W fast charging support, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on its Pro variant.

As per previous leaks, the Redmi K50 Pro is also rumored to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Redmi K50 Pro will come with the Dimensity 9000 processor.

The Dimensity 9000 is MediaTek's flagship SoC for 2022, and it is built on TSMC's industry-leading 4nm process. From Geekbench 5 scores, the Dimensity 9000 is on par and can outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in many demanding scenarios.

A leaked render from a few days back showcased a casing of the Redmi K50 Pro and indicated that it carries a single punch-hole cutout at the top centre of the rounded display, which follows the design language of the handset's outer casing.

On the back, the device will have a camera module placed in the top-left corner. The black-coloured square section will hold the three camera sensors in a triangular format, and a silver-coloured rectangular section will house the LED flash.

The Redmi K50 series is rumoured to have the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition alongside the regular Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. The gaming-centric phone is said to have a 6.67-inch display with narrow bezels. It is also said to have triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi K50 Gaming is said to feature a dual VC cooling system and also trigger buttons for an enhanced gaming experience. The phone could arrive in India under the Poco brand. It has happened in the past where the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched as the Poco F3 GT in India with the same specs.