Redmi K50 series coming on February 16, company confirms

The Redmi K50 series is all set to launch in China on February 16. The company has confirmed the launch date via its official account on Weibo. It will likely be a sequel to the Redmi K40 series, which made its debut back in February 2021. The brand could unveil as many as four smartphones under the Redmi K series, as per leaks.

Ahead of the launch, Redmi has already confirmed that the upcoming Redmi K50 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The same chipset is already powering the OnePlus 10 Pro device. Samsung's new Galaxy S22 series will launch today with the same chip.

The four devices that the company is expected to launch soon are Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and a Gaming Edition too. The teasers posted by Redmi suggest that the devices will feature a triple rear camera setup. Some of them also indicate that the gaming edition will offer a powerful haptics engine and a mechanical trigger on the right spine of the device.

While the rest of the details are still unknown, the rumour mill suggests that only the gaming edition will pack the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Redmi K50 might have a Snapdragon 870 SoC, as suggested by a certification website. The Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ were reportedly listed with MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively. However, nothing is confirmed yet. We will have to wait for the launch event to know more about this.

The leaks so far suggest that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It will likely offer support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device might offer a punch-hole display design, which we get to see on the latest phones. The cut out could be placed at the top centre for the front camera. It is expected to sport a flat screen with fairly thin bezels.

The rear camera setup is said to include a 64-megapixel primary camera. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, it is rumoured to have a 4,700mAh battery. The company could offer support for 120W fast charging. All the Redmi smartphones will likely run on the latest Android 12 OS out of the box.

Tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) recently suggested on Twitter that the regular Redmi K50 could come with a starting price of CNY 1,999, which is approximately Rs 23,500. The Redmi K50 Pro is said to cost CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,700), whereas the Redmi K50 Pro+ might be priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,800). The brand is also expected to launch the Gaming Edition of the Redmi K50 with a price tag of CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,200).