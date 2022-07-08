Redmi K50i India launch on July 20: Price, specifications and everything we know so far

The Redmi K-series is making a comeback after nearly three years in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the Redmi K50i in India. Xiaomi will host the Redmi K50i India launch event on July 20. The company has started dropping the teasers of its upcoming Redmi smartphone in India ahead of its launch.

Redmi K50i will be the most premium smartphone in the company's India portfolio. It will compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2T, iQOO Neo 6 and Xiaomi's own 11i HyperCharge along with the Poco F4 5G.

Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know about the Redmi K50i.

Redmi K50i price in India and sale date

Redmi K50i India price and availability details will be announced at the event on July 20. The rumour mill, meanwhile, has done some digging and claims that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K50i in India in two storage options. The device's base 6GB + 128GB storage option is said to be priced at Rs 26,999. The other variant will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device could be launched for Rs 31,999.

The device will launch in three colours - Stealth Black, Quick Silver and Phantom Blue. It will go on sale starting July 22 via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon India and retail stores. HDFC Bank cardholders will be able to claim some instant discounts while purchasing the device via Amazon India.

Redmi K50i specifications

The Redmi K50i is a rebadged version of the Poco X4 GT, which in turn is a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G. The USP of the device is its performance unit and display. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood for 5G network support. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.

The Redmi smartphone will pack a 5080 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging out of the box. It will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone will have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Redmi K50i will have a 16MP front camera.

At the front, the Redmi K50i will sport a fairly tall 6.6-inch display. The screen is not AMOLED and instead, Redmi will offer an IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate support. The display will also have a Full HD+ resolution along with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre.

In terms of software, the phone will boot Xiaomi's latest MIUI 13. It will be based on Android 12. There is no word on the number of software updates the Redmi K50i will get after its launch in India.

The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, IR Blaster, etc.

