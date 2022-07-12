Redmi K50i India launch: Price, specifications and other details known so far

Redmi K50i India launch date was confirmed earlier this month. Xiaomi will bring back its Redmi K-series in India on July 20 with the launch of the Redmi K50i. The company last launched the Redmi K20 series in 2019 as its premium Redmi smartphone series in India.

Redmi K50i will be the sub-brand's most premium offering so far. The smartphone will compete against the Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQOO Neo 6 and the Poco F4 5G. Some key details, including the Redmi K50i India price and sale date, have leaked online. Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi K50i ahead of its launch.

Redmi K50i India launch date

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K50i in India on July 20. The company has confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The device will also be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and other channels following its launch.

The Redmi K50i India launch event will be hosted virtually. Interested viewers will be able to watch the live-stream on Redmi India's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Redmi K50i price in India

The official pricing details of the Redmi K50i will be announced at the event on July 20. However, the rumour mill has leaked the Redmi K50i India price and sale date ahead of the official announcement. Xiaomi is said to launch the device with two storage options. The base 6GB RAM model will be priced between 24,000 and Rs 28,000. It is expected to launch for Rs 26,999.

There will be another storage configuration with 8GB of RAM, which will be priced at Rs 31,999. The Redmi K50i will debut in India in three colour options - Stealth Black, Quick Silver and Phantom Blue.

The device is rumoured to go on sale starting July 22. As part of the India launch offers, customers with an HDFC Bank card will be able to claim some instant discounts while purchasing the device on Amazon India.

Redmi K50i specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K50i will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. If the leaked price is right, the Redmi K50i will be the most affordable smartphone to feature a Dimensity 8100 SoC. The same chipset is found in the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R. The upcoming Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is also confirmed to feature a customised version of the Dimensity 8100 SoC called the Dimensity 8100-MAX.

The 5G chipset will be paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. Reports claim that the phone will support 67W fast charging out of the box. It will pack a 5080 mAh battery.

At the front, the Redmi K50i will come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. The display will offer support for a 144Hz refresh rate. It will come with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

Redmi K50i will boot Android 12 out of the box. It will have a layer of MIUI 13 on top. The phone will also sport a triple-camera setup on the back. There will be a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone will have a 16MP front camera.

In case you are wondering, yes, the phone will be a rebadged Poco X4 GT, which was launched in Europe as a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro 5G from China.