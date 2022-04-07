Redmi Note 11, Xiaomi Hypercharge 11i and other phones available with bank offers during Mi Fan Festival 2022

Xiaomi is back with yet another sale on its products called the Mi Fan Festival. The sale is truly for Xiaomi fans as almost all the products under the Xiaomi banner are available at discounted rates. The sale has already gone live and will last till April 18. The sale is live on Mi.com and Mi Homes.

Xiaomi will be offering deals every hour on the Mi app. Every day at 10 am, Xiaomi will let users grab the Xiaomi products at never-seen before prices with the Jackpot deals, which includes offers like Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G at Rs 8,999, Redmi Smart TV at Rs.6,999, Mi Robot Vacuum - Mop P at Rs 9,999, among others. There is no guarantee that you will get the products mentioned at the above-mentioned prices. The deals will only last for a limited period of time and will get refreshed every day.

Buyers will also get a chance to get a number of exciting offers on the X99 store at 4 PM everyday and can opt for Pick N' Choose at 8 PM, to create personalized combos and avail extra discounts. Along with this, the brand will also be announcing daily surprise offers on audio products, powerbanks, trimmers and more at 12:00 noon and consumers can also get 50 per cent off daily with Half Price Store at 6 PM.

Talking about the Mi Fan Festival 2022, Raghu Reddy, CBO, Xiaomi India said, " For the 8th edition of the Mi Fan Festival, we are bringing in offers like never before. MFF is a way for us to celebrate our Mi Fans, users, and partners around the country and to express our gratitude for their support. They constantly help us push the boundaries and limits of technological innovation. From discounts worth Rs 13,000, to the jackpot deals, consumers can purchase their favourite Xiaomi and Redmi products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, smart home products, etc. We are hopeful that our fans will be able to make the most of this sale and get a hold of their favourite gadgets."

Here are some of the deals that you can grab during the sale:-

The Redmi Note 11 which is priced at Rs 13,499, will be available for Rs 11, 399 with the SBI bank offer. The Redmi Note 11 is part of the newly launched Redmi Note 11 series.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (6GB+128GB) which is selling for Rs 20,999 but with the SBI Bank offer, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge which retails at Rs 26,999 can be purchased for Rs 22,999 during the sale. The offer is only applicable with the SBI Bank offer.

Xiaomi 11i which retails at Rs 24,999 can be purchased for Rs 20,999 with the SBI Bank offer during the sale.

The Redmi 9i Sport which retails at Rs 8999 can be purchased for Rs 7649 with SBI Bank offer.