Redmi Smart TV X43 goes on first sale in India today: Price, specifications and everything you need to know

The first sale of the Redmi Smart TV X43 which was launched in India on February 9, will take place today. Redmi had launched the Smart TV along with the new Redmi Note 11 series which includes two phones— the Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11. Among other things, Redmi had also launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro, which comes with a huge display.

Talking about the Redmi Smart TV X43, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said, "We set out to recreate the luxury of a theater within the walls of a living room with Redmi Smart TV X43, and further expand our footprint in the Smart TV segment in India. This launch serves as one of Redmi India's strategic steps into the field of AIoT."

Redmi Smart TV X43: Price and availability

Redmi Smart TV X43 was launched in India at Rs 28,999. The Smart Tv will go on its first sale today starting 12 pm across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and across all retail partners.

Redmi Smart TV X43: Specifications

Redmi Smart TV X series features a 43-inch 4K display panel that comes with a resolution of 3840x2160p. The Smart TV is powered by Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology. The TV comes equipped with a Reality Flow display technology that smoothens the frame rates to offer intuitive viewing while playing games or watching content. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision.

The Redmi Smart TC X43 is equipped with a 30W stereo speaker setup for a good sound experience. The TV also supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC pass through to external Atmos soundbars/AV receivers. Redmi Smart TV X43 also offers an array of connectivity ports available at the back including HDMI 2.1 slot x 3, USB x 2, Ethernet, Optical and a 3.5 mm jack for all-round connectivity. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) ensures minimal lag, as low as 5ms at 4K 60fps during gameplay via consoles.