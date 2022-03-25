Reliance Jio adds new Rs 259 cricket add-on prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 279 cricket add-on prepaid plan that offers access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The new recharge pack from Jio doesn't include voice call benefits, and users will get data as well as an OTT subscription. Here's everything you need to know about this prepaid Jio plan.

Jio Rs 279 cricket add-on prepaid recharge plan

The new Rs 279 cricket add-on prepaid Jio plan offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription as well as 15GB of total high-speed data. Once you buy this plan, then it will remain valid until your existing prepaid plan expires. It is important to note that the telecom operator is not offering this cricket prepaid plan to everyone. It is available to select users. The company is pushing out a notification to some of the Jio users. If you are lucky, then the plan will be visible to you in the company's MyJio app.

Other lowest Jio cricket or data prepaid plans 2022

If the new cricket plan is not available for you, then you can also consider buying the Rs 499 prepaid Jio plan. This is the lowest cricket plan from Jio and comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB daily data. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. This one too includes one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. On the purchase of this plan, there is also a 20 per cent JioMart discount offer. This basically means you will be able to get a 20 per cent discount on the items that you buy via the company's JioMart service.

If you don't want to recharge your mobile number and just want additional data to watch IPL cricket matches, then check out the data vouchers from Jio. There is a Rs 121 4G data voucher that offers 12GB of data and will remain valid until your existing plan. Those who don't want a lot of data can purchase the Rs 25 or Rs 61 Jio prepaid plan. These offer 2GB and 6GB of data, respectively.

If you need data vouchers with validity, then there are some "Work From Home" plans for that. The cheapest one among them is the Rs 181 prepaid data plan that comes with 30GB of total data. All these prepaid recharge plans are visible in the MyJio app as well as on the online Jio site.