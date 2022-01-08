Reliance Jio launches new plan with 2.5GB data per day, 365 days validity

Reliance Jio has added new prepaid plan to its list that could be useful for people with more data indeeds.The telecom company has added yet another yearly plan to its kitty priced at Rs 2999. The yearly plan will offer 2.5GB data per day along with 100SMS/day. The plan comes with a validity of 365. Apart from the usual data benefits, the plan offers discounts on JioMart and other Jio services.

First spotted by TelecomTalk, the prepaid plan has been listed under the "20% JioMart Maha Cashback" offer on the website. This means that if subscribers opt for this plan, they will receive 20 percent cashback upon purchasing items form JioMart. The cashback will be credited to the JioMart wallet, which can also be used for future purchases. Apart from the discounts, users will also get a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio currently offers two other yearly plans with different benefits. There is super value plan by Jio which is priced at Rs 2879 and the other yearly plan is priced at Rs 3119. The 2879 plan offers daily data benefits of 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 100 sms per day and free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day.

The Rs 3119 prepaid plan daily data benefits of 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day. However, the plan comes with additional data benefits of 10GB and subscribers will also free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Reliance Jio also has other plans that offer 20 per cent cashback to the users from Reliance Jio. The plans are priced at Rs 299, Rs 666, and Rs 719. The Rs 299 prepaid plan is a monthly plan that provides 2GB data per day, it has a validity of 28 days and offers 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Similarly, the Rs 666 is a quarterly plan which comes with 84 days validity. The plan offers daily data of 84days and includes a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The third in line is the Rs 719 prepaid plan which also offers 2GB data per day and has validity of 84 days. The plan also includes a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.