Report says Galaxy S21 failure leads to alarm at Samsung, company plans special review of Mobile business

Samsung seems to be concerned about the recent performance of its mobile business. The concerns reportedly arise from the lacklustre performance of its Galaxy S21 series in the international markets, plus the takeover of its spot as a global market leader by rival firms.

To look into the matter, Samsung has initiated a "special review" into its mobile business. The assessment will be a bit different from the regular "periodic reviews" Samsung conducts across its business verticals.

Periodic reviews are conducted every four to five years to check on the performance of a business unit. The so-called special reviews, however, are initiated when there seems to be a problem with a particular business unit. These are conducted without any warnings and can result in a complete audit of the business.

A new report by The Elect suggests that Samsung has now begun such a special review of its smartphone business. The evaluation comes as an extension to the regular management review that the vertical was undergoing. As per the report, the review was supposed to end in July but has now been extended to the end of August.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report mentions two main reasons behind the special evaluation.

Samsung has been dealing with lower-than-average sales for its smartphones lately. Until just a couple of years back, the company used to be the undisputed market leader across the world mobile business. It now sees some of its market share being lost to rivals.

Most of this competition lies in high-end offerings. As per a Strategy Analytics report, Samsung ranked fourth in the global 5G smartphone market share. Comprising only 12.5 per cent of the market, Apple vastly outranked its rival with 29.8 per cent of the share. Oppo and Vivo managed to grab a higher share, too, with 15.8 per cent and 14.3 per cent of the lot.

Samsung reportedly sold around 13.5 million units of the Galaxy S21 series in the first half of the year. Its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 series, sold about mid-20 million units, while the earlier Galaxy S series models sold over 30 million units. At this rate, Samsung is also likely to miss its sales target for Galaxy S21, which is already underperforming almost all its previous Galaxy series flagships.

Another big wake-up call for the tech major came in the form of a recent Counterpoint Research ranking. The market research claimed that in June 2021, Xiaomi became the number one brand in global monthly smartphone sales volumes for the first time ever.

Xiaomi overtook Samsung to the top spot. This might be a temporary shift in the pole position due to Samsung's production dealing with Vietnam's Covid-19 wave. Though it does highlight that while Samsung used to be miles ahead of the competition in the global market share, the race is now getting scarily close for the firm.

Other than the lower-than-expected smartphone sales, Samsung Mobile is also facing supply chain problems. The report indicates that MediaTek has recently told Samsung that it will not be able to meet all its orders. Other than the ongoing chip shortage, the denial might also be propelled by Samsung's weakening position in the smartphone market.

India Today Tech has reached out to Samsung and will update the story in case they respond. For now, it seems the internal review is a desperate push by the firm to correct whatever is wrong with its smartphone business before it is too late.