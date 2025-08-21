Robert Wu steps in as Foxconn's top official in India

Foxconn has appointed Robert Wu as its new India Representative, succeeding V Lee, who has been elevated to the chairman’s office with new responsibilities. Wu, formerly the CEO of Foxconn subsidiary Sharp Corp in Japan, took charge this week.

"Foxconn India Representative has changed due to regular rotation reasons. Foxconn India Representative is now Robert Wu, effective this week. Prior to this role, Mr Wu was CEO of SHARP Corp, a Foxconn subsidiary in Japan that is known for over a century of technological innovation," the company said.

The India Representative is Foxconn's most senior official role in the country and reports directly to headquarters. Wu's appointment comes at a time when electronics manufacturing in India faces uncertainty over US tariffs and restrictions imposed by China on labour and technology transfers.

Under Lee's leadership, Foxconn India's business crossed USD 20 billion, with the workforce expanding to nearly 80,000 people. Lee has now been appointed Assistant Vice President in the Chairman’s Office at Hon Hai Technology Group, handling business development. He served as Foxconn India Representative for more than four years.

The transition comes amid shifting dynamics in global electronics supply chains. In July, Bloomberg reported that Foxconn had recalled over 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone production facilities in Tamil Nadu.

Most foreign staff at the site were now reportedly from Taiwan. The move was linked to restrictions by Chinese authorities on labour and technology transfers to countries like India and Vietnam, both of which are expanding their role in electronics manufacturing.

The recalled engineers had been deployed to assist with production setup and worker training. Reports noted that China has been discouraging the export of skilled manpower and specialised equipment to competing markets.

Wu now takes over India operations as Foxconn continues to expand its manufacturing footprint in the country.