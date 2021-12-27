RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch demands total ban on Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies in India

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Sunday passed a resolution demanding the complete ban of cryptocurrency transactions in India. The resolution claimed that recognising cryptocurrency could lead to money laundering and terror financing. It noted that the government should ban buying, selling, investing, and otherwise dealing in cryptocurrencies by any person resident in India.

"The law relating to the issuance of digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India should be framed quickly. The CBDC should be considered as legal tender," the SJM said.

"Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc should not be recognised as an asset or digital asset because it will indirectly become a medium of exchange like currency," the organisation added.

It also said that people holding cryptocurrencies can be allowed to sell or exchange the same within a short span of time, subject to the provision of submitting information to the Income Tax department.

"The resolution was passed by the 15th Rashtriya Sabha of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which concluded in Gwalior today," the outfit's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan told PTI. The national meet started on December 24.

The Union ministries of consumer affairs and corporate affairs should roll out an "aggressive" consumer awareness campaign, after banning cryptocurrencies, to advise people not to fall prey to "deceptive advertisements" being circulated by the "so-called cryptocurrencies' exchanges", especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the SJM said in its resolution.



Last month, the central government proposed that it would table a bill on cryptocurrency in the Winter Session of Parliament to facilitate the creation of an official digital currency by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The bill previously sought to ban all cryptocurrencies, except a few, and introduce a system to regulate crypto transactions in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later clarified that the new bill has been reworked and that it may not be aimed at a complete ban.

She had noted that the initial description of the cryptocurrency bill, listed as part of the Lok Sabha agency, was old and does not define the new bill that is still awaiting approval from the cabinet.

However, the government did not introduce the bill at the just-concluded Winter Session of the Parliament. Now, there is a possibility that it will be tabled in the Parliament in early 2022.