Samsung expected to launch Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73 along with 6 laptops in the market

Samsung is all set to introduce a new range of smartphones into the market. The company will host its Galaxy A series event today, in which multiple smartphones under the Galaxy A series are expected to be announced. Rumours are rife that Samsung will uncover the Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53. The phones are expected to be successors to the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52. The two smartphones were launched around the same time today. The upcoming smartphones are expected to come with 5G support, Android 12, powerful cameras and an AMOLED display.

Samsung will likely target mid-range buyers with the Galaxy A73 and the Galaxy A53. It is likely to compete with the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, OnePlus CE Nord 2 5G and others. Although Samsung has kept the specifications of the smartphones under wraps, several reports and tipsters have leaked the specifications of the smartphone. Along with the phones, Samsung is also expected to launch six new laptops. The laptops are called the Galaxy Book and will take on Apple's MacBook.

Samsung Galaxy A73: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the front, there is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie, that is something visible in the leaked renders. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is unclear whether Samsung would use the Snapdragon 750G or come with Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is expected to be more powerful than the Snapdragon 750G. The smartphone will likely run on Android 12 out of the box with OneUI 4.1 custom skin on top. It may arrive in two RAM variants including the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage, that can be expandable using a microSD card. The smartphone could house a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to come with a 108-megapixel camera along with a 12MP secondary lens, an 8MP lens and 2MP lens. On the front, it is believed to get a 32-megapixel snapper for selfie.

Samsung Galaxy A53: Specifications

The Galaxy A53 is expected to be slightly cheaper than the Galaxy A73. It may feature a 6.52-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. The smartphone will likely use a Exynos 1200/1280 SoC paired with Mali-G68 GPU instead of a Snapdragon processor. The phone might come in a single 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage. The phone may ship with Android 12 OS with OneUI 4.1 custom skin.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear which includes a 64MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. There could be a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Book: Specifications

Samsung has told Gadgets 360 that it will launch six new laptops in India on March 17. As per reports, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Business and the Galaxy Book Go. The laptops will run Windows 11 out of the box. Not much has been known about the laptops but the starting price of the laptops is expected to be around Rs 40,000.