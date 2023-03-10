Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 to launch in India on March 16 with water resistant rating

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new set of mid-range 5G phones in India on March 16. The company has confirmed the news on its official India website, but hasn't revealed the name. IANS and some other tipsters in the industry claim that Samsung will announce Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 in the country. The teasers published by the company have revealed some of the details about the devices.

The new Samsung Galaxy-A series phones will have an IP67 rating, which basically means that these will be water resistant up to some extent. The devices will be able to survive in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It can also resist spills or splashes. Samsung is also claiming that the coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on the display will offer protection from accidental drops and scratches. It is unknown whether the smartphone will have support for wireless charging since the units reportedly have glass back.

There is a triple camera setup at the back with support for OIS. It is being said that the Galaxy A54 will have a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could be backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, we could see a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal is claiming that the new Samsung phones have a glass finish with a plastic frame. Samsung will reportedly be offering support for four years of major Android OS updates and five years of security patches. The handset will be offered in different colours, including purple, yellow, green, and more. The Galaxy A54 will likely ship with Android 13 OS out of the box.

It is being said that the Galaxy A54 will pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and the company's in-house 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset. There could be a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and Samsung is expected to provide support for 25W fast charging tech.

It is important to note that Samsung hasn't yet given details on whether it will launch both phones or just one Galaxy A series phone. We will get more clarity on this as we inch closer to the launch of the upcoming Samsung event. It will start at 12:00PM on the above-mentioned date.