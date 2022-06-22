Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India starting at Rs 11,999, sale starts on June 29

Samsung Galaxy F13 has been officially unveiled in India. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy F13 comes with 4G support and will be available for sale from June 29 on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores.

The smartphone comes in two variants 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage + 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 64GB model comes at a price of Rs 11,999 while the 128GB storage model comes at Rs 12,999. There's expandable storage support of up to 1TB of expandable storage.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has partnered with ICICI bank to offer Rs 1,000 instant off, which will bring the price down. After the discount, the Samsung Galaxy F13 64GB will be available for Rs 10,999 while the price of the 128GB will drop to Rs 11,999.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy F13 comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with slim bezels all around and a standard 60hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos 850 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the phone features a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that also helps in video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with some interesting features including auto data switching, adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management and more. The phone comes in three colour options - Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green.

