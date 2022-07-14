Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India, price starts from Rs 11,999

The Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone has been launched in India. The company has announced 4G and 5G variants of the device. Both the versions have different specifications and cater to different audiences. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M13 series starts from Rs 11,999 in India. The devices offer a big enough battery and massive displays. One of them has an Exynos SoC and the other one packs a MediaTek chip. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G price in India is set at Rs 11,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The brand has also announced the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. For this model, one will be required to pay Rs 13,999.

The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy M13 will also be available in two variants. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 15,999. Both the phones will be sold in three colour options, including Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, and Stardust Brown.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G is equipped with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display. It is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 850 processor. It is backed by up to 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. Samsung has given an option to expand the RAM virtually. The device ships with Android 12 out of the box.

There is a 6,000mAh battery under the hood. The company has provided only 15W fast charging support. On the front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display, and draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. It is backed by up to 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. This one has a slightly smaller battery in comparison to the 4G model. It sports a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. There is a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

