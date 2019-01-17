Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Leaked image shows near-bezel-less screen, dual selfie camera

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10 Plus may have been spotted on Reddit , a social news aggregation and discussion website. The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost a month away but the leaked image shows an attractive design. The phone is expected to come with an all new-notchless and punch-hole selfie camera design. The leaked grainy image shows an elongated pill-shaped display hole for camera embedded in the top right corner of the display. Also, it looks like a near-bezel-less screen.

Also Read: New WhatsApp bug: Your messages may be exposed to strangers!

Also Read: Ready for PUBG Mobile Season 5? All you need to know about Zombie mode, fire theme, weapons

Samsung's 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 has been subject to several rumours and leaks for over a year now. It will be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event before Mobile World Congress 2019, on February 20. The phone will be available for pre-order from that date and will be released on March 8.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Samsung S10 will come in three basic options. There will be a 'Lite S10' with a flat screen and the usual S10 & S10 Plus. The latter two models will feature the new Infinity-O display (a punch-hole design) and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader. There isn't any news on Iris scanner or the facial recognition system.

We already know that the Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch screen. The S10 Plus will have a 6.4-inch screen, while the cheaper 'Lite' version of the phone will be 5.8 inches. The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset (or Exynos 9820), and will have as much as 8GB RAM.

Also Read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale to begin on Jan 20; check deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, more

As far as the optics are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will have dual selfie camera setup. As there won't be any notch, therefore the camera would be set into holes on the top right of the display panel. At the back, the handset will sport a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and, possibly, a heart rate sensor.

The leaked image wasn't very clear and therefore design elements around the devices edge weren't visible. Meanwhile, ArmadilloTek, a Texas-based company which manufactures protective accessories for smartphones, recently tested the Galaxy S10 and found that the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor does not work when a screen protector is applied. ArmadilloTek had tweeted, "We have tested our cases on real #GalaxyS10 phones. The in-screen fingerprint does not support screen protector. So our vanguard will have no built in screen protector."

(Edited By: Udit Verma)

Also Read: LG V40 ThinQ to go on sale on Amazon starting January 20, here's everything you need to know