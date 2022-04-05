Samsung Galaxy S22 buyers can get Galaxy Watch 4 at Rs 2,999, cashbacks, and other benefits

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now available to buy in India and if you are planning to get any of the three phones — Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra — there is a bevvy of offers that you can grab. Samsung has announced that Galaxy S22 series buyers will be eligible for the offer in which they can buy the Galaxy Watch 4, worth Rs 26,999, at a discounted price of Rs 2,999. Over and above that, they can also grab a Rs 5,000 cashback deal if they meet the criteria.

There are new deals, discounts, and exchange bonuses up for grabs if you are considering buying a new Galaxy S22 series phone. The offers for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are a little different, but before that, let us get the price details of the three phones out of the way.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in two storage models in India. The one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 1,09,999, while the higher-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs 1,18,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus price

The Galaxy S22 phones are cheaper. The Galaxy S22 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, priced at Rs 72,999 and Rs 76,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus costs Rs 84,999 for the 128GB memory variant and Rs 88,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers

If you bundle your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a Galaxy Watch 4 when buying it, Samsung's smartwatch will be available for Rs 2,999 instead of the original price of Rs 26,999. Additionally, there is an upgrade bonus of Rs 12,000 for customers who want to upgrade from a Galaxy Note series phone to a Galaxy S22 Ultra. Similarly, those having a Galaxy Z Fold series or Galaxy Z Flip series phone will get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. The bonus prices are over and above the exchange value of the phone. For any other phone, the upgrade bonus is Rs 5,000. Those who opt to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra through Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit or debit cards will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus offers

The deals for the buyers of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are different. Instead of the Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus bundle the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 instead of the original price of Rs 11,999. The upgrade bonus when buying either phone for owners of Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Note series phones is Rs 8,000, while those with other devices will get a bonus of Rs 5,000. Buyers using the Samsung Finance+ and HDFC Bank credit or debit card to buy the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus will get Rs 5,000 as cashback.