Samsung Galaxy S22 launch next month: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

Samsung's flagship S22 series will launch in a few weeks from now. Samsung's president & head of MX Business, Dr TM Roh, revealed the information in a blog post. While the post didn't disclose the launch date, leaks hint towards a launch on February 8. Along with that February 9 launch date has also been tipped. It is being said the former is for the global launch while the latter is for the China launch.

The upcoming lineup is supposed to bring three devices- Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Only the top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to see big design changes out of three phones. Samsung will ship the S22 series with Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets. Along with that, these devices may sport 120Hz OLED displays. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera. Moreover, the device may get a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Specs and features

-- After months of leaks and speculations, Samsung has finally confirmed the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung's president & head of MX Business, Dr TM Roh, teased the upcoming launch in a blog post. He mentioned that we would see "the most noteworthy S series device" next month. In the post, Roh says that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S series will bring "experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device".

-- This is a clear indication Samsung's top-end S22 Ultra will have elements of the Note series, which was discontinued in 2021. Towards the end, Roh says, "Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience", which mostly confirms the Ultra moniker for the flagship S22 device this year. The phone is said to bring highly capable cameras capable of producing the best and the brightest photos and videos. Koh promises the best Galaxy experience with the upcoming devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 dummy models

-- Samsung didn't reveal the exact launch date in its post. However, a report from South Korea suggested that the lineup will debut on February 8. Now, the tipster Ice Universe reveals a different February 9 launch date. So there's a possibility that the February 9 launch is for the Chinese markets, while February 8 is when we may see the Samsung Galaxy S22 series globally.

-- The Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy Tab S8 have been listed on Thailand's NBTC certification website. Thus corroborating the upcoming launch event. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ appears with model number SM-S906E.

-- The design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been showcased in a plethora of leaks. As per which, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ will follow the same design language as the current-gen models. However, the top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will ship in a refreshed Note like design. It will have squared-off corners, an S-pen and a curved display. There won't be any camera bump on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the sensors will sit flush with the rear panel.

-- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been seen with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chipsets. Therefore, we are likely to see the device with these chipsets depending on the region. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be an LTPO panel protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

-- The phone may be equipped with quad rear cameras, including a 108-megapixel Super Clear Lens primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom support. It is expected to offer 12-bit video recording.

-- The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It could feature AKG tuned stereo speakers. The phone will likely ship with Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to launch in February. However, the exact launch date is not out yet. If the leaks are believed, the global launch will take place on February 8. While the Chinese launch may take place on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy S22 India price

Samsung will reveal the official prices of the S22 series in the coming weeks. However, we expect to see a bump in pricing, going by the previous price trends. To recall, The Samsung Galaxy S20 started at Rs 66,999 while the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Rs 69,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ launched at Rs 73,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S21+ at Rs 81,999. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at Rs 92,999 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999.

Seeing this rise, we expect the Galaxy S22 series to be priced slightly higher than the current-gen phones.