Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tipped to launch alongside Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung is expected to launch its 2022 flagship smartphones by February. Now, according to reliable tipster Max Jambor, the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will definitely launch along with the S22 series. It was recently reported by a South Korean publication that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8 to announce the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Hence, it appears that it could be a mega unveiling event, which will see the arrival of its flagship smartphones and tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, which includes three models as Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung is yet to send out official invites. However, if the leaked date is true, expect the company to confirm the launch event within the next 10 days. A recent report by WinFuture has shared some key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is said to sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,500 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S8+ will reportedly get a 12.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,800 x 1,752 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is said to sport a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,960 x 1,848 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate and a notch.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ in 8GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, will arrive in either 8GB or 16GB RAM models, with 128GB and 512GB of storage.

The Tab S8 Ultra's display has a notch that features a pair of 12-megapixel front cameras. The Tab S8 and S8+ will come with a 12-megapixel front camera. The three tablets have a 12-megapixel and 6-megapixel (ultrawide) dual-camera system.

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powers the Tab S8 series and the three tablets have an 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,200mAh battery, respectively with support for 45W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will run on Android 12 OS, which will be overlaid with One UI 4.1. These devices will be equipped with other features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, a USB-C, S Pen, wireless DeX, and a fingerprint scanner.