Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will not come with a charger in the box

Over the last two years, we have witnessed a trend of most flagship smartphones shipping without a charger in the box. Now, the same seems to be happening to tablets as well, Samsung has stopped including a charger with its latest Galaxy Tab S8.

As pointed out by The Verge's Dan Seifert, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 including the other two Tab models will ship without a charging brick in the box.

On the US website of Samsung only the S Pen, cable, and ejection pin are included in the "What's in the box" section of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series was the South Korean giant's first batch of smartphones to ship without a charger in the box, following in the footsteps of Apple's iPhone 12 series which launched just a few months prior without a charger in the box.

What makes the decision more interesting is that Samsung's main competitor in the tablet space, Apple, does include 20W AC adapters with its latest iPads. However, there is no guarantee that Apple will continue to provide a power adapter on its upcoming iPad models following the footsteps of the flagship iPhone series.

The top of the line Galaxy Tab S8 series is now up for pre-orders. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most premium device in the series. It comes with a 14.6-inch notch screen with a resolution of 2960 × 1848 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is powered by a massive 11,200 mAh battery. It runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a 13 megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 6 megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. In front, there is a 12 megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture.