Samsung Galaxy Watch5 price in India revealed, check out specs and more

Samsung concluded its Galaxy Unpacked event 2022 with the launch of Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5. The event was the South Korean giant's first in-person since Covid struck, which was held in Bengaluru, India. While Samsung revealed the price of the two foldable devices that it had announced during the event, it did not reveal the Galaxy Watch 5, which is now available with a host of features. The price of the Galaxy Watch 5 has now been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in four different case sizes, including 40mm, 44mm and the Pro variant, which comes in 45mm. The Bluetooth variant of 40mm case size is priced at Rs 27,999, whereas the LTE variant is priced at Rs 32,999. The smartwatch is available in colours including Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold.

The 44mm case size Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 30,999 and the LTE variant is priced at Rs 35,999. The watch is available in colours including Graphite, Silver and Sapphire.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has 45mm case size is priced at Rs 44,999 and the LTE variant is priced at 49,999. The smartwatch is available in Black Titanium and Grey Titanium. The watches will be available for pre-booking on August 16, with deliveries starting on August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in three different case sizes, including 40mm, 44mm whereas the Watch 5 Pro comes in a 45mm variant. The 44mm model features a 1.4-inch AMOLED panel with thin bezels, whereas the 40mm model comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED panel. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 model houses a 284mAh battery whereas the 44mm variant comes with a 410mAh battery.

Samsung uses an Exynos W920 dual-core 1.18GHz SoC coupled with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels. It also has the same processor— Exynos W920 dual-core 1.18GHz SoC coupled with up to 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The watch houses a 590mAh battery and supports fast charging.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Watch 5 supports Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidoue, and Galileo. It runs the WearOS with the OneUI 4.1 on top. For protection against water, the watch is 5 ATM rated.

