Samsung mimics Apple, to offer polishing cloth to users in Germany

Just as Apple managed to grab the headlines with its Rs 1900 Polishing Cloth, Samsung has started offering its own polishing cloth to Samsung phone users. Of course, the product is more of a PR stunt than a genuine concern for keeping the devices clean. The twist here, Samsung is giving out this polishing cloth for free only to a limited number of users.

The company carried out the promotion in Germany, giving an option to Samsung smartphone users to opt for a polishing cloth. As spotted by Dutch blog Galaxy Club, the users could opt for the cloth through their Samsung Members account without any cost, though there was only a limited set of 1000 units available, which apparently has all been claimed by now.

The polishing cloth by Samsung is just what we have seen with the Apple polishing cloth, only bigger than it. The cloth measures 20 by 20 cm and comes with a velvety soft finish for cleaning displays of Samsung smartphones and other devices. Yes, this is not unlike the regular soft cloth you use for similar purposes.

Samsung extended this offer to all Samsung users in Germany, irrespective of their device. Users did not have to pay anything for the cloth, including any shipping price. If users were able to book it through the promotion on Samsung members, the company will post the polishing cloth to their homes free of cost.

The publicity stunt is yet another one by Samsung to undermine Apple's offerings in the international market. The Rs 1900 polishing cloth by Apple has been the centre of much humour online lately. Samsung clearly decided to cash in by sending free cloth to its own users. Though it had to copy Apple yet again in an attempt to ridicule it.

The campaign has only been spotted in Germany for now and it is unclear if Samsung will host similar promotions in other parts of the world. There is also a possibility that the company starts offering these clothes at a price, going forward. If so, we can just hope that this price is not what Apple is charging for its own Polishing Cloth, or Samsung should be ready for its own meme-fest soon.

As for Apple, many jokes floated on the Internet around its Polishing Cloth when it was launched, though they fell short of the number of orders that Apple received for it. Soon after going on sale through Apple Store, the Polishing Cloth went out of stock and the next shipping date for it is now 8 to 10 weeks from now.