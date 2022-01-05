Samsung’s compact, fully loaded Freestyle projector launched for $899.99

Dominating the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with its display technologies, Samsung Electronics launched a new portable entertainment device. Designed for Gen Z and millennials, the all-new Freestyle projector in a compact portable device is multifaceted -- it can work as a smart speaker as well as an ambient lighting device.

“The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared towards ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet the consumers’ changing lifestyles,” said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Without the limitation in space and form factor, the Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used in any way consumers prefer.”

Unlike traditional box-shaped projectors, the cradle of the Freestyle allows rotation up to 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere -- tables, floors, walls or even ceilings -- with no separate screen required. The company claims that the projector will automatically adjust its screen to any surface at any angle to provide a proportional image every time. It can display image on any surface and angle of up to 100 inches in size.

The projector houses a dual passive radiator for deep bass and has 360-degree sound radiation for an immersive sound experience and weighs over 830 grams. The Freestyle also features full-auto keystone, auto levelling and autofocus. Its smart TV features include built-in streaming services and mirroring and casting features compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices.

It also includes far-field voice control for the projector to be used hands-free, and is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and 50W/20V output or above to be used outdoors. As per the company, the projector works when connected to a standard E26 light socket without any need for additional wiring, besides compatibility with the traditional wall plug option.

When it’s not used as a projector to stream content, the ambient mode and translucent lens cap can provide a mood lighting effect. In addition, it is also a smart speaker that can analyze music to pair visual effects to be projected on the wall, floors and anywhere else.

Showcased during the CES 2022, the projector is priced at $899.99. It opened for online pre-ordering in the US market on January 4, while availability will be expanded to other global markets in the following months.

