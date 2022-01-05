JBL's latest Pulse 5, PartyBox Encore, BoomBox 3 speakers come with integrated light shows

JBL has unveiled three new portable speakers at CES 2022. The Pulse 5, PartyBox Encore and the BoomBox 3 were launched by JBL at the tech event. The best bit about these speakers is that they come with integrated light shows. So now you can experience DJ lights and groove to party songs at your home. The speakers not only offer punchy sound but also come in a completely new design. Along with the party speakers, JBL has also launched a couple of gaming earbuds.

Announcing the features, JBL said in a blog post, "JBL introduces two new products to its portable speaker line-up with both bringing new designs and JBL Original Pro Sound for significant improvements on its previous models. The JBL Pulse 5 pairs 360 immersive sound with a vibrant LED light show to add a dynamic new dimension to any setting. While the JBL BoomBox 3 with its new 3-way acoustic speaker design and 24 hours of playtime, will fuel any party from sunup to sundown." The speakers were showcased at the CES 2022, which is being held in Las Vegas.



JBL Pulse 5, PartyBox Encore, BoomBox 3: Price and availability

The JBL Pulse 5 has been launched at $249.95in US and costs £219.99/249 in European markets. The JBL PartyBox Encore is priced at $399.95 in US £299.99/349 in European markets. The Boombox 3 is priced at $499.95 in US and £449.99/549 in European markets. The speakers will be available for purchase in summer. JBL has not revealed whether the speakers will be launched in India or not.

JBL Pulse 5, PartyBox Encore, BoomBox 3: Specifications

JBL Pulse 5 provides an immersive sound experience and electrifying ambient light show under an upgraded sleek surface. The vibrant lights in perfect sync with music add a new, mesmerizing dimension to any listening experience. In terms of battery, the JBL Pulse 5 offers 12-hours of playtime on a single charge. The speaker is IP67 rated against dust and water. The speaker can handle almost any environment including beach and pool time. Users can pair the speaker with the portable app and select the colours as per their taste.