Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is an entry-level laptop priced around Rs 42,000

There is a new Chromebook in Samsung's lineup. Named Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, the laptop comes in a 2-in-1, convertible design and can be used both with a keyboard or as a tablet. The highlight is thus, its 360-degree rotating touch screen, though we have seen the same with other Galaxy Chromebooks earlier. The new name - Chromebook 2 360, may then be confusing to some.

For context, the "360" moniker sounds like a step-up model featuring a 360-degree rotating screen on the Galaxy Chromebook 2, which Samsung already sells. Though that functionality was present with the Chromebook 2, which was launched last year.

The Chromebook 2 360 instead picks components from the Chromebook Go, possibly for sale in a specific demographic. For now, Samsung has only announced the laptop's availability in the UK, starting April 15. There will be two models up for sale, a Wi-Fi one and another with LTE connectivity. The former will retail for £419 while the Chromebook 2 360 with LTE support will be available for £499.

Here is a look at all other technicalities of the new Chromebook 2 360.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 specifications

Showcased at the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) 2022 event, the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 resembles the familiar look of other Chromebook Go models in the Galaxy series. Minute differences lie in slightly more rounded edges and a shorter bezel area at the top.

Inside, the Chromebook 2 360 houses an Intel Celeron N4500 processor coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The WiFi 6 model comes with 64GB eMMC storage, while the on-the-go LTE variant bumps it up to 128GB.

The rotating TFT touchscreen spans 12.4-inch diagonally, and has a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) pixels resolution, with 243 ppi and 350 nits of brightness. The laptop uses Intel UHD Graphics and houses two 1.5W speakers, two USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, a headphone mic combo jack, microSD, and a Nano security slot.

There is also an HD camera onboard and all this is backed by a 45.5Whr battery which Samsung claims will last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The new Chromebook 2 360 weighs 1.28kg and measures 16.9 mm in thickness.

It is yet unclear if Samsung will introduce this convertible laptop in other regions or not. If launched in India, we expect its price to be around Rs 40,000.