Self-claimed Bitcoin King arrested for allegedly duping investors off $250 million worth of Bitcoin

Brazilian authorities have reported the arrest of a man infamously known as 'The Bitcoin King.' The arrest was conducted on charges of fraud that duped people of 7,000 bitcoins, worth around $250 million today.

Named Claudio Oliveira, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin King served as the president of Bitcoin Banco Group, a crypto brokerage firm in Brazil. The firm promised high returns for those who invested their bitcoin holdings with it.

In a new note, federal police from the Curitiba Metropolitan Region announced the arrest of Oliveira. Oliveira and other members of Bitcoin Banco Group have been served with one preventive arrest warrant, four temporary arrest warrants, and 22 search-and-seizure warrants.

The recent arrest of Oliveira follows a three-year-long investigation after the first allegations of fraud against the company back in 2019. At the time, the firm started blocking withdrawal requests from its investors. It later claimed that it was hacked.

As bitcoin holdings of investors began to disappear in the following months, several lawsuits mounted against the Bitcoin Banco Group. The court ultimately froze its accounts as more than 20,000 investors were found to be affected by the firm's practice.

Bitcoin Banco Group failed to provide evidence on its claims of being hacked. It instead filed for judicial recovery in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy, seeking a chance to reorganise its assets and pay the creditors.

However, the firm continued to operate its business as usual and failed to repay creditors. It even tried to gain new customers, as pointed out in a report by CoinTelegraph.

It was then that a thorough investigation was conducted into the firm's practice. A team of 90 officers from the Federal Police carried out the investigation under the name "Operation Daemon" in Curitiba and the Metropolitan Region.

The investigation later disclosed the fraud scheme being run by the company. It was found that the head of the scam Claudio Oliveira, transferred the bitcoins to his personal wallet. Alongside the cryptocurrency holdings, Oliveira also was found to possess cash, luxury cars, and more assets.

Oliveira now faces trial under charges of bankruptcy crimes, embezzlement, money laundering and operating a criminal organisation in Brazil. It is being believed that the "Bitcoin King" might have conducted similar frauds in the United States and Europe.