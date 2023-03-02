Shark Tank funded laptop Primebook 4G to go on sale under Rs 16,000 in India 

If you are a student looking for a laptop under Rs 20,000, Shark Tank has got you covered. The Shark Tank season 2 funded Primebook is all set to launch Primebook 4G, a one of its kind Android OS based laptop for students and learners. The affordable laptop is all set to go live under on March 11, 2023. The laptop will be launching exclusively on Flipkart. The laptop has been exclusively designed for students across strata, so that they can access the benefits of e-learning using a laptop that has a high price to performance ratio.

Talking about launching a laptop under Rs 20,000 in India, Aman Verma, Co-founder and CMO, Primebook said, "The Ed-tech industry so far has been focused on content generation. Today, while students have a plethora of tech enabled platforms to learn from, over 23 crore children in India don't have access to laptops; which are by far the most apt tools for reaping maximum benefits of e-learning. To bridge this digital divide, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Flipkart to exclusively launch Primebook 4G. This device is a result of our team's tireless efforts to create a laptop that is not only powerful but also accessible for the masses."



Primebook 4G: Price and availability

The Primebook 4G was originally priced at Rs 16,990. However, as an introductory offer, users will be able to buy the device at a discounted rate of Rs 14,990 on Flipkart.

The company claims that the laptop is very lightweight and convenient to carry around, and it's perfect for a wide range of educational purposes such as academic studies, vocational training, and preparing for competitive exams. To make this laptop more accessible to students and provide them with more purchasing power, Primebook and Flipkart have partnered together to offer various benefits, including No Cost EMI for up to 24 months and other discounts worth up to ₹ 12,000 for customers.



Primebook 4G: Specifications

Primebook 4G comes with a 4G wireless sim card so you can easily connect to the internet, and it uses PrimeOS, which is the brand's own operating system based on Android 11. PrimeOS has been tested with over 200 educational apps and gives you access to over 10,000 Android apps through the Prime Store. With this laptop, you can open multiple windows at once, which makes learning more efficient compared to using a phone or tablet at a similar price point. The Primebook 4G has a MediaTek MT8788 processor and comes with 64 GB of storage (which can be expanded to 200 GB), giving you plenty of space for documents, photos, and videos that are important for learning in today's world.

