Small town engineers now as good as engineers from IITs, says Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal

If you could not make it to the IITs, do not fret, as Flipkart co-founder Sachin believes non-IIT students are also as good as the IITians. Bansal, who is an IITian himself, left his most successful venture Flipkart in 2018 to start Navi Technologies. As a founder of a company, Bansal is not limited to hiring students from just the top colleges and universities. He is also open to hiring talent from not-so-obvious colleges. The company was founded six months after Bansal stepped down as the CEO of Flipkart.

In an interview with Money Control, Bansal believes that people from tier 2 and tier 3 colleges are excellent since everyone has access to the Internet. The available material has helped people in growing by leaps and bounds. He revealed that he taught himself finance and accounting online.

"What I am very excited to see is the talent that is coming from not-so-obvious colleges, the depth of talent in India is increasing exponentially," Bansal told Money Control.

He went on and added that there is a revolution happening in India, and the quality of talent that's coming from non-metro city colleges are excellent. He adds that this talent is there apart from students from the IITs and NITs.

"Because Internet has become such a rich source of knowledge, the amount of free stuff available to train yourself is if you are really driven," he added.

Bansal added that students these days teach themselves using YouTube. He also added that he learned finance and accounting online.

"I'm doing an 80-20 in terms of hiring: eighty percent young, raw talent, and 20 percent from the financial services industry," Bansal added.

Interestingly, startups like BharatPe are offering crazy incentives to tech people, including BMW bikes, Apple iPad and other kits. Bansal says that such aggressive offers affect them too, but the productivity of talent has gone up too. "The same engineer who could do X is now doing 2x, 3x. They are able to deliver more with the tools available. Tech Productivity is an unreported story in India that is mind-blowing, and India will be a talent factory for the rest of the world," he said.

The startups have gotten competitive in grabbing the best talents from the top tier colleges to join them. The competition in the market has made it difficult for other companies to hire and retain good Indian IT engineers. A couple of days ago, Deepak Abbot, an industry veteran and founder of India Gold, had kicked up a debate on Twitter about the salaries of IT engineers.



He highlighted how the exorbitant salaries and perks being offered by some companies are making it difficult for companies to retain their existing employees. He wrote, "State of engg hiring in this short chat I had with another founder. It isn't easy to retain or hire engineers. At junior level, almost no one values ESOPs, they all need cash." He shared the screenshot of a chat with another founder of a company, in which they were discussing how a person with a Rs 22 lakh salary per annum got an offer of Rs 40 lakh per annum, which is almost double the amount his company was paying to him.

However, things aren't as delightful for those not part of the startup ecosystem. Their salaries are way lower than what most people working at the startups get. Glassdoor's data reveals that an average salary of an IT engineer in India is Rs 6,92,585 per year. However, a lot depends on his total years of experience.