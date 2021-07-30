Some old Kindles are set to lose their 3G connectivity, only Wi-Fi will work

E-readers, who have old Amazon Kindle devices, may not be able to access the internet starting December. Amazon Kindle devices with built-in 3G will not be able to connect to the internet using a cellular connection through 2G or 3G networks from December. This would go into effect in the United States, as the country only has 4G, 5G networks. So the users can only access the internet using Wi-Fi, devices without Wi-Fi support will not have access to internet at all.

Amazon has updated on its Support Page that older generation Kindle E-Readers will not be able to connect to the internet using a cellular connection through 2G or 3G networks. The devices that will lose access to the Internet include the Kindle 1st and 2nd generation and the Kindle DX 2nd generation. The devices do not have Wi-Fi capability, they will be unable to connect to the internet after 2G and 3G networks are discontinued. However, users can still now enjoy previously downloaded content.

The Kindle devices that will be able to connect to the internet using Wi-Fi includes Kindle Keyboard(3rd generation), Kindle Touch (4th generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5,6,7th generation ), Kindle Voyage (7th generation) and Kindle Oasis (8th generation). Other than these, no Kindle device will be affected.

Amazon is also offering deals and discounts to the existing users, whose devices will no longer support the internet. In an email to Verge, Amazon had shared the offers for existing customers. Amazon has said in the email that customers with Kindle (1st and 2nd Generation), Kindle DX (2nd Generation), and Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation) can receive $70 off on a new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, plus $25 in ebook credits.

"Customers with Kindle Touch (4th Generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation, 6th Generation, and 7th Generation), Kindle Voyage (7th Generation), and Kindle Oasis (8th Generation) can receive $50 off a new Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, plus $15 in ebook credits," the email reads.

Indian users can heave a sigh of relief as 3G networks is still available in India and 5G is yet to be rolled out. So the Kindle devices with built-in 3G would not lose support for internet at least for the next one of two years.